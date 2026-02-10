GOLD/FOREX
Fog expected tomorrow as humidity rises across parts of the UAE

Conditions will become humid overnight, increasing the likelihood of fog

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE on Wednesday, with low clouds expected to form over eastern areas and temperatures set to rise gradually.

According to the forecast, conditions will become humid overnight and into Thursday morning, increasing the likelihood of fog or light mist forming over some coastal and island areas. 

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.

Sea conditions will remain calm, with slight waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 7.50am and the first low tide at 3.24pm. In the Sea of Oman, the first high tide will occur at 8.13pm, with the first low tide at 11.20am.

Temperatures will range from highs of 24°C to 32°C across the country, with humidity levels peaking at up to 90 per cent in several coastal and island locations.

The forecast follows severe fog conditions early on Tuesday, which disrupted air traffic in Dubai. A spokesperson for Dubai Airports said the prevailing weather affected operations at both Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport.

As a result, 12 flights were cancelled and 23 inbound flights were diverted to alternative airports.

The spokesperson said Dubai Airports was working closely with airlines and service partners to minimise disruption to passengers and to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Travellers were advised to check the status of their flights directly with airlines and to stay updated before heading to the airport.

