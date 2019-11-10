Fast response means no-one is hurt during incident in Kalba

Sharjah Civil Defence helps a school bus stuck in Kalba. Image Credit: Sharjah Civil Defence

Rescue teams from Sharjah Civil Defence rescued a school bus trapped by rain water in the city of Kalba in the eastern region on Sunday morning.

The quick response averted a major disaster, with no casualties recorded.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, said specialized teams dealt with the incident.

Col. Al Naqbi called for people to adhere to safety guidelines during rain.

He urged residents to: