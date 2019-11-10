Rescue teams from Sharjah Civil Defence rescued a school bus trapped by rain water in the city of Kalba in the eastern region on Sunday morning.
The quick response averted a major disaster, with no casualties recorded.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, said specialized teams dealt with the incident.
Col. Al Naqbi called for people to adhere to safety guidelines during rain.
He urged residents to:
- Only leave home to perform urgent tasks.
- Keep children away from pools of rainwater.
- Close windows to prevent rain from splashing into homes.
- Switch off the kitchen fan to avoid rainwater being sucked into the system and causing an electrical fault.
- Not go near the sea during unstable weather and not to go near valley areas that are flooded.