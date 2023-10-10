Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are advised to be careful while driving on the roads as the Met office has issued a fog alert in some parts of the capital. Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi until 9am. Fog was reported over Al Ain International Airport, Sweihan- Remah in Al Ain, Al Ajban, and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road towards Abu Al Abyad in Abu Dhabi this morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, may be some clouds will form eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 35°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 22.4°C in Al Dhaid, Sharjah at 6am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 43.3°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 1.45m.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal, islands and internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Southwest to Northwest direction at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.