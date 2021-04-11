Dubai: If you are a resident of Fujairah or Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area, you are in luck as it’s raining in the eastern region of the UAE.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rainfall and hail in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area and Fujairah’s Masafi town.
Videos of residents enjoying the showers circulated social media.
Dark clouds have also been reported in Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan area and Al Ain. The skies are looking partly cloudy in the rest of the UAE as well.
Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 40 km/h at times, with convective cloud formation and dusty conditions. Drivers have been warned about the sand blowing into the air, which may cause visibility to deteriorate on the road.
If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as the sea is generally calm with a chance of getting rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.