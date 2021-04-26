Dubai: If you are planning to head out be prepared for rain, especially if you are a resident of Fujairah or Al Ain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy, with a chance of rain in Fujairah and Al Ain.
Convective clouds associated with rain are expected to form in the eastern region of the UAE in the afternoon.
It’s expected to be hot during the day with a rise in temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 41 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Dusty conditions are expected due to the winds, so those with allergies must take precautions.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.