Dubai: Heading outdoors? While it will be sunny in most parts of the country today, there is chance of rainfall in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE by afternoon over the next two days.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon extending to some internal and southern areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 27 to 32°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.6°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 4.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The weather forecast will be dusty and partly cloudy with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward until Wednesday.