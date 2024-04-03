Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a pleasant morning, with temperatures around 20°C and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, the cloud cover will increase with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some areas, especially in northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Cloudy conditions will continue until Thursday, April 4, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in a weather announcement.

Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM has warned of dusty conditions at times.

“Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand,” the NCM forecast read.

Temperatures across the country will see a slight decrease today. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 to 34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12 to 16°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28 to 32°C, and 23 to 25°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate at 60 to 85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.