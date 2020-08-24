Dubai: If you are planning to drive at night or early morning on Tuesday, be careful, as there is a prediction of fog and mist formation in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking clear to partly cloudy.
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of iconic landmarks in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of Fujairah deserts, Ras Al Khaimah mountains and wadis in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful sunrise and sunset in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of colourful skies in the UAE
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over internal areas.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air during the daytime. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.