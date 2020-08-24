Dubai weather clear day
UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies Image Credit: Gulf News
Dubai: If you are planning to drive at night or early morning on Tuesday, be careful, as there is a prediction of fog and mist formation in some parts of the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking clear to partly cloudy.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over internal areas.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 33 °C with mostly sunny skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air during the daytime. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.