Dubai: UAE residents can expect clear skies, and partly cloudy and dusty conditions in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy.
See more
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful flowers, flamingos, peacocks and other birds in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of iconic buildings in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of Fujairah deserts, Ras Al Khaimah mountains and wadis in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful sunrise and sunset in the UAE
The relative humidity is also expected to increase as night approaches and on Thursday morning, especially over the western coast in Abu Dhabi.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Dubai is currently at 32 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.