It’s going to be a mostly sunny and warm day in the UAE but if you are a resident of Abu Dhabi or Fujairah, you can expect light showers in the afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are going to be clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards and southwards like Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The low clouds may become convective by the afternoon with a chance of rainfall.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 34 °C with mostly clear skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.