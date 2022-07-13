Dubai: While the weather continues to be hot across the UAE, a slight decrease in temperatures was seen over the last week due to rainfall along the eastern coast of the country. According to the National Center of Meteorology, today, a gradual increase in temperatures is expected.
The NCM said: "[The weather will be] partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward in the afternoon may be associated with rainfall. A gradual increase in temperatures is expected."
The NCM forecast added that light to moderate winds at times, especially with clouds, may cause dust and sand to blow across some parts of the country.
The maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country, like Dubai and Sharjah, temperatures highs are expected to be between 35-42°C, in internal parts of the country, maximum temperatures will be higher comparitively, hitting 38-45°C. In the mountainous areas, temperatures will reach 30 to 35°C, today.
Humidity will be high, reaching 75 to 80 per cent, causing temperatures to feel warmer than the official reading.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm in both the Arabian Sea and the Oman Sea.