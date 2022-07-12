1 of 9
Dive into a summer full of fun when you venture into the water parks and pools that dot the city of Dubai. As part of the campaign #DubaiDestinations, a guide to the adventures was released on Tuesday. Here’s a look at all the spots you need to check out this break:
Image Credit: Supplied
Laguna, La Mer, Dubai: This spot has been providing the adventures that make for a great family fun day out. There’re raft rides, a lazy river and a competitive double-lane mat slide race, which mean you get to be both laid-back and adventurous all at the same destination. Timings: 10am-6 pm.
Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Wild Wadi: One of the best known water parks in the city, Wild Wadi is home to slides, cool dives, turfs for surfing – and of course the thrilling Jumeirah Sceirah, the tallest and fastest free-fall water slide in UAE. Timings: 10am to 6pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
Legoland Water Park: At this spot in Dubai Parks and Resorts, children get to build their own boats with Lego and test their designs against water currents, or customise their rafts with the bricks and then float down the lazy river in it, or just zoom down scary-looking but exhilarating rides. The attraction helps take fun to new, ridiculously cool levels. Timings: 10am-7pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
Jungle Bay: Located right on the bay of Mina Seyahi, this beachside attraction that boasts incredible sea views.! There is an abundance of lush greenery enveloping the park. A fun day out for the entire family, Jungle Bay will feature multiple attractions for all ages including The Lighthouse, Whizzard & Body Slides and Gentle Kids’ Slides. Timings: 10am to 6:00pm
Image Credit: Supplied
Splash n Party: From Splash slides, splash pads and a Bunjee Trampoline, the Splash n Party is a great destination for kids. Details 9am to 8pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
Deep Dive Dubai: The city of superlatives with the world's tallest tower among its many records, Dubai now has the deepest swimming pool on the planet complete with a "sunken city" for divers to explore with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises. Freediving and scuba diving experiences - and courses - are offered to all ability levels by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals. Timings: 9:00am–6:00pm.
Image Credit: AFP
What better way to view the city than sitting on a catamaran? As you sail around Palm Jumeriah not only will you get a stunning look at the skyline but also The Pointe and Atlantis, The Palm.
Image Credit: Insta/costaazzurra.ae
Dubai Hills Splash Park : Nestled within the popular new residential community is now home to a fabulous, kid-friendly Splash Park, which is also excellent value for money. The perfect size for younger children, it is a proper playground of aquatic adventure, with super slides, flumes, spray tunnels, and even a water-spraying roundabout, all safely guarded from the sun by large sail shades. Best of all – it’s open and small enough that parents can sit back and relax while watching little ones frolic in the refreshing water. Timings: 10:00am–7:30pm.
Image Credit: Supplied