Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road today, as foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow weather alert cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9am. Fog was reported over Al Ain in Abu Dhabi this morning.
Also, there were reports of light to moderate rain in several areas, including Um Ghafah and Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Mussafah in Abu Dhabi.
According to the NCM, skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, especially over the coastal areas.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23 to 28°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between nine to 14°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20 to 25°C, and 13 to 19°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65 to 85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45 to 80 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.