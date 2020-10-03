It’s good for UAE residents to do some outdoor activities today as it is mostly sunny and partly cloudy across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with some clouds will appear Eastward maybe convective by afternoon.
Temperatures tend to decrease especially over the coastal areas.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 44 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 28 °C.