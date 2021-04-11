UAE: While it will be hot weather for most of the UAE, on Sunday, some eastern areas will recieve rainfall and see partly cloudy to cloudy skies.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Al Ain and Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, and the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will have partly cloudy skies, whereas Al Dhaid in Sharjah, the emirate of Fujairah are expected to receive scattered rainfall.
The NCM forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, some low clouds will appear Eastward by morning, becoming convective by afternoon associated with rainfall."
The NCM also said that the weather across the UAE will be "rather hot during daytime".
The maximum temperatures in the country will be between 35-40°C, in coastal areas including Dubai. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 37 -42°C and 23-28°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 41.1°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 3:30pm.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times with clouds, a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.