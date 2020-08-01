UAE residents can expect some rainfall today, thus motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be hazy and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds appear over the eastern coast by morning. There is a chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas by afternoon might be associated with rainfall.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 46 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 30 and 34 °C.