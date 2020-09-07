Dubai: If you are planning to drive at night or early morning on Tuesday, be careful as there is a prediction of fog and mist formation in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy. The amount of clouds is expected increase during the afternoon eastwards like in Fujairah.
See more
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful flowers, flamingos, peacocks and other birds in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of iconic buildings in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of Fujairah deserts, Ras Al Khaimah mountains and wadis in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful sunrise and sunset in the UAE
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over coastal areas.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
See more
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of the life in Al Seef near the iconic Dubai Creek
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful mosques in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of the beautiful rainbows and sunsets in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of rainbows and sandstorm in the UAE
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Dubai is currently at 31 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.