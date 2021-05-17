Dubai: It will be a sunny Monday in most parts of the UAE. However, cloudy weather is expected towards the afternoon, in Fujairah and Al Ain, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The NCM, in their daily weather forecast said: "Fair weather in general with a probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward."
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will go up to 40-45°C, temperature lows are expected to be between 16-25°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday afternoon was 46.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 11:45am.
The country will be affected by Southeasterly - Northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30-35 km/h at times, according to the NCM. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times can cause blowing dust during daytime, the NCM warned.
Humidity will increase at night. Relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country. According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.