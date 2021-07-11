Dubai: It’s going to be a hot and hazy start to the week for UAE residents with strong winds blowing dust.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, especially eastwards and southwards like in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The amount of clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon. Low clouds are expected in the eastern region in the morning.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average. Dubai is currently at 37 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Monday morning over some coastal areas in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.