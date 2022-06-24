Dubai: Got dust allergies? It’s better to stay indoors today, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued dust alert over Al Minhad, Dubai and Sweihan in Al Ain.
According to the NCM, the weather will be hot during daytime, dusty and fair to partly cloudy at times. We can expect low clouds to appear over the Eastern coast by morning may be associated with light rainfall with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 49.8°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra region at 2.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of mist formation over some coastal areas.
Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility.
Winds in the direction from Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.