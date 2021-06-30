Dubai: UAE residents can expect hazy skies as dust is expected to blow across the Emirates with cloudy conditions in the eastern areas of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like in the emirate of Fujairah. The amount of clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average. An increase in temperature is expected on Thursday.
Dubai is currently at 34 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.