Convective clouds, blowing dust and temperatures up to 48°C expected
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy skies are forecast across the UAE today, with a chance of afternoon convective clouds bringing rainfall to parts of the eastern and western regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds of 10-25 km/h are expected to freshen at times, reaching 45 km/h inland and 35 km/h over coastal and mountainous areas. Stronger winds accompanying the clouds could raise dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.
Temperatures will range from 43°C to 48°C inland, 38°C to 44°C in coastal and inland areas, and 30°C to 38°C in the mountains. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, creating favourable conditions for convective cloud development.
The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to persist through the weekend and into early next week.
On Friday, afternoon convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern and southern areas, with a chance of rainfall. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, while seas will remain slight.
Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud build-up over eastern and southern regions during the afternoon. Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-westerly at 10-20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, with slight seas continuing.
Similar conditions are forecast on Sunday, with afternoon convective clouds likely over eastern and southern areas. South-easterly winds, becoming north-westerly, will reach up to 30 km/h, while the sea will remain slight.
On Monday, the NCM forecasts another chance of afternoon convective clouds over eastern and southern regions, which could bring rainfall. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust in exposed areas, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight.