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UAE weather forecast: Rain to persist in eastern, western regions as temperatures soar to 48°C

Convective clouds, blowing dust and temperatures up to 48°C expected

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to persist through the weekend and into early next week.
The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to persist through the weekend and into early next week.
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Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy skies are forecast across the UAE today, with a chance of afternoon convective clouds bringing rainfall to parts of the eastern and western regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds of 10-25 km/h are expected to freshen at times, reaching 45 km/h inland and 35 km/h over coastal and mountainous areas. Stronger winds accompanying the clouds could raise dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.

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Temperatures will range from 43°C to 48°C inland, 38°C to 44°C in coastal and inland areas, and 30°C to 38°C in the mountains. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, creating favourable conditions for convective cloud development.

The unsettled weather pattern is forecast to persist through the weekend and into early next week.

On Friday, afternoon convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern and southern areas, with a chance of rainfall. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, while seas will remain slight.

Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud build-up over eastern and southern regions during the afternoon. Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-westerly at 10-20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, with slight seas continuing.

Similar conditions are forecast on Sunday, with afternoon convective clouds likely over eastern and southern areas. South-easterly winds, becoming north-westerly, will reach up to 30 km/h, while the sea will remain slight.

On Monday, the NCM forecasts another chance of afternoon convective clouds over eastern and southern regions, which could bring rainfall. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust in exposed areas, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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