GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Cloudy spells and rising humidity with chances of midweek rain

NCM forecasts rising humidity, warmer daytime temperatures and rough seas overnight

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Northern and eastern areas may see clouds and showers as humidity builds.
Northern and eastern areas may see clouds and showers as humidity builds.
Balaram Menon/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, turning occasionally cloudy over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, while humidity levels will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly in inland areas, raising the possibility of mist or light fog. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly, and may strengthen at sea during the night.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times overnight, while the Sea of Oman will see slight to moderate waves. Coastal areas are also expected to experience higher humidity levels.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between the mid-20s and low-30s Celsius across most of the country, with cooler conditions along the east coast and warmer temperatures in inland areas such as Liwa.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Light rain possible today as fog risk grows and sea conditions worsen by week’s end.

UAE warns of fog, light rain and choppy seas this week

2m read
Rain, cooler weather expected Monday in UAE

Rain, cooler weather expected Monday in UAE

2m read
Forecasters said low clouds may appear over parts of the northern regions.

UAE weather: Light rain possible as temperatures dip

2m read
Light winds, mild temperatures and possible rain in northern areas.

Rainfall expected across parts of the UAE this weekend

1m read