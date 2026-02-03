UAE weather forecast: Cloudy spells and rising humidity with chances of midweek rain

NCM forecasts rising humidity, warmer daytime temperatures and rough seas overnight
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, turning occasionally cloudy over some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of light rain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, while humidity levels will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly in inland areas, raising the possibility of mist or light fog. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly, and may strengthen at sea during the night.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times overnight, while the Sea of Oman will see slight to moderate waves. Coastal areas are also expected to experience higher humidity levels.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between the mid-20s and low-30s Celsius across most of the country, with cooler conditions along the east coast and warmer temperatures in inland areas such as Liwa.
