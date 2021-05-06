Foggy conditions are expected to return as humidity increases at night and on Friday

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: If you are hitting the road this morning, be careful because fog and mist formation has deteriorated horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE.

Some residents woke up to foggy conditions on Thursday morning, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah.

The NCM has issued yellow and red alerts in these areas for motorists due to the mist formation.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in eastern regions, including Fujairah. There is a chance of rain as the clouds becoming convective by the afternoon in these areas.

Conditions are expected to remain hot during the day. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 26 °C with mostly sunny skies.

It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 80 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and on Friday morning over some coastal area and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, with a chance of mist formation.

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.