Dubai: Take precautions as you head out on Saturday as maximum temperatures are expected to hit 50°C in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast by the morning, with a probability of rain-bearing clouds forming eastward and southward by the afternoon.
This morning, foggy skies were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi. The NCM issued a yellow alert till 8:30am due to the hindered visibility.
Residents can expect humidity to increase by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation to return over some western areas, such as Abu Dhabi. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 50°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 27°C. Dubai is currently at 34°C with sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.