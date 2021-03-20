Dubai: Be careful if you are hitting the road this morning, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as foggy conditions have reduced horizontal visibility.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, with dark clouds especially over coastal areas in the north like Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Foggy conditions have been reported this morning in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Drivers have been warned about reduced horizontal visibility. The foggy conditions are expected to last till 8am.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 30 °C.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Sunday, over some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The relative humidity is currently at 92 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be moderately calm to rough in the Arabian Gulf and generally calm in the Oman sea.