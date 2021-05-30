Dubai: UAE residents started their week with foggy conditions and a hot and humid day across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in the eastern region like Fujairah.
The NCM also issued yellow and red alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai due to mist formation.
Temperatures are expected to rise further today, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 26 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 90 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to highest at night and on Monday morning in coastal and internal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.