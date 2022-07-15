Dubai: Heading outdoors? While it will be sunny in most parts of the country today, there is chance of rainfall in the eastern parts of the UAE by afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "Rainy convective clouds are expected eastward extending to some internal areas by afternoon." Motorists in the areas affected by rain should be extra careful as the roads will be slippery and expect poor visibility due to rain.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 45 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 37°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47°C in Bada Dafas at 12.15 and Owtaid in Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
Light to moderate winds expected through the day. The winds will be strong at times, especially with clouds, and will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.
According to the NCM, the winds will be in the Southwesterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.