Dubai: Going outdoors? Be on the lookout as it might rain in some parts of the UAE. The weather bureau has reported rainfall in Fujairah early morning. Motorists should be careful and drive slow, as the roads will be slippery and visibility is expected to be poor, due to rains.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, interspersed with some convective clouds over internal areas may extend over some coastal areas associated with rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 41°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 33°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 41.7°C in Al Jazeera border guards in Al Dhafra region at 2.45pm.
We can expect moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate may be rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
The weather forecast tomorrow will be sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward. It might rain Eastward by afternoon on Wednesday, while the sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.