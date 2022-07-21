Dubai: Today’s weather forecast will be sunny in most parts of the country. However, there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE by afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be hot during daytime and partly cloudy in general. We can expect some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward and may extend over some internal and Southern areas by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 44.9°C in Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra region at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.