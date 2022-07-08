Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy to cloudy weather across the Emirates. It might rain in parts of Abu Dhabi, and it is now drizzling in some parts of Dubai according to a weather alert by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are advised to take extra precautions as the roads will be slippery when wet due to rain.
According to the NCM, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, with rainfall over some internal and coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 41°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 32 to 37°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 33°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 41.7°C in Soyhan Al Ain at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over the exposed areas.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.