Dubai: Heading outdoors? Always carry an umbrella as there is a chance of rainfall in the Eastern region of the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be fair in general. We can expect some low clouds to appear Eastward by morning maybe associated with light rainfall, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon over the mountains.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 38°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.8°C in Umm Zamoul, Al Ain at 3.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially westward.
Expect light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime Eastward. Winds in direction from Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.