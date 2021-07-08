Dubai: If you are planning to head out today, expect dusty conditions with high temperatures and humidity.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, especially eastwards like in the emirate of Fujairah. The amount of clouds are expected to increase in the morning.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average. Dubai is currently at 35 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.