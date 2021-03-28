Today’s weather is not so good. It is better to stay at home as it is dusty and humid outdoors. If you are so sensitive, the dust might cause allergies with symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, nose bleeds and sinuses causing headaches.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it is mostly sunny, dusty and partly cloudy at times with a significant drop in temperatures, especially Westward.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
We can expect some moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds, and strong at times over the sea causing suspension of dust and blowing sand especially Westward, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 45 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be rough with wave height reaching 4-6 feet in the offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 40 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20 °C.