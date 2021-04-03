Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy at times. It will be rather hot during daytime, and dusty by evening and night Westward.
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 36 – 42°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-38°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds would be slightly stronger during the day, blowing dust. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.
Humidity will be high at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.