Dubai: Wearing a mask today will not only help you fight against coronavirus but also protect you from the dusty and sandy conditions currently prevailing in parts of the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert due to strong winds and dusty conditions, which are reducing horizontal visibility to 3000 meters.
Northwesterly to westerly winds are blowing, causing dust and sand to suspend into the air.
“Northern and eastern areas, like Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, parts of Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah are most affected,” an NCM official told Gulf News.
Such conditions are expected to last till late night to early morning on Monday, with the winds gradually slowing down.
The NCM representative also warned the public about rough conditions at sea. The Arabian Sea is expected to have waves with a height of 7-8 feet. At the Oman sea, waves with a height of 6-7 feet are expected to form offshore.
“People need to avoid activities near the beach and at the sea due to rough conditions,” he said.
Temperatures are also expected to decrease due to the wind.
There is minimal cloud activity expected, with skies looking clear to partly cloudy.