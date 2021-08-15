Humidity to hit 90 per cent, fog and mist expected tonight and on Monday morning

Cloudy and windy weather in UAE Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Be careful if you are hitting the roads in Abu Dhabi today, as a red and yellow weather alert, warning motorists of poor visibility due to fog, has been issued in some parts of the emirate.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 8.30am,” today.

According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. Some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation and rain.

Temperatures tend to increase gradually in the day. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 49.5°C in Hamim (Al Dhafrah Area) at 2:30pm.

The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 45 and 49°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 27-31°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 42-46°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-60 per cent, and 60-85 per cent in the internal areas.