Dubai: If you are headed out, it’s going to be a chilly day as UAE residents can expect a dip in temperatures and partly cloudy conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy across the UAE with a slight decrease in temperatures.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 20s on average. Chilly conditions are expected during daytime, getting colder at night and early morning, especially over internal and mountainous areas.
The lowest temperature recorded early morning at 6am today was -2 °C in Abu Dhabi's Raknah at 5:15am.
Dubai is currently at 18 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 41 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the sea will be moderately calm, becoming rough at times by the morning in the Arabian Gulf and slightly rough in the Oman Sea.