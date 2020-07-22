UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast during morning, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 30 and 34 °C.