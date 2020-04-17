Temperatures in the low 30s and strong winds also predicted

Cloudy skies and fog formation over parts of the UAE Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect fog and mist formation in the country on Friday.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and red alert for residents to be on the lookout for hazy and misty conditions.Fog formation was reported over parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, resulting in poor visibility.

If you’re heading outdoors for essential services, stay alet as this fog and mist formation can result in accidents. In general your day is looking cloudy.

Temperatures across the UAE will between 33°C to 36°C across the emirates.