Two new testing facilities in Mussaffah will offer free coronavirus testing for workers

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi business owners can repatriate workers over 50 years of age, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Abu Dhabi DED).

In an email sent to business owners, the authority said it will facilitate the workers’ travel, as long as the owners furnish travel costs.

“With a view towards protecting the labour rights in Abu Dhabi and providing support to the same in the present circumstances due to the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis, the Abu Dhabi DED is pleased to coordinate with entities looking to send the workers whose age is over 50 years and registered with your company, provided that you will pay the costs incurred by their travel to their home country,” the email says.

Business owners must provide detailed information to the Abu Dhabi DED about workers nominated for travel.

“Please also grant them indefinite leave during the present conditions so that we can enumerate them and determine their travel destinations,” the Abu Dhabi DED has urged.

The initiative has been announced as the UAE works to control its coronavirus impact.

Free COVID-19 testing facilities for workers in Abu Dhabi

To provide essential support to workers, the Abu Dhabi DED also announced on its social media accounts the establishment of two new dedicated free COVID-19 testing facilities for workers.

Workers aged 50 years and older, as well as others displaying COVID-19 symptoms like coughing, high fever and breathing difficulties have been urged to approach the clinics for screening.

“Testing will be available to everyone, including those who do not have valid residence visas,” the Abu Dhabi DED announced on its social media accounts.