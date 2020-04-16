Carrefour Hypermarket. Picture used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News/Archive

Dubai: The Department of Economic Development, Dubai, announced it has coordinated a strategic collaboration between Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transport solutions; and Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, to support essential delivery of supplies to the community. The collaboration will see DTC and Aramex working together to deliver various basic commodities to consumers across Dubai who shop electronically using the Carrefour website (carrefouruae.com) or via its smart mobile app.

The initiative comes in response to the high volume of demand for food and consumables ordered through online stores.

As part of the agreement, Aramex has provided a dedicated fleet of its courier vehicles, while DTC has committed a number of taxis to assist in ensuring efficient delivery of items ordered by Carrefour shoppers online.

Aramex and DTC will take all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all parties involved, such as regular sanitisation of vehicles and tools used in the delivery process. Both organisations will also adhere to all regulations and guidelines set by the World Health Organisation and local public health authorities.

“We are pleased to coordinate this constructive alliance between Dubai Taxi Corporation, Aramex, and Carrefour, which is in line with the ongoing government efforts to support various economic sectors and contribute to the sustainability of the national economy. The alliance supports the need to stay at home and maintain social distancing, in addition to meeting all basic needs of the community at all times,” said Omar AlMeheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in DED.

AlMeheiri added: “E-shopping and the use of smart apps are part of the procedures followed by the public to avoid overcrowding and to stay safe at home. The alliance comes at the right time to meet the high demand for food and consumables ordered through electronic stores."

Government initiatives supporting non-cash transactions have increased the popularity of e-commerce in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Dubai in particular. The initiatives have seen a surge in use of e-stores and smart apps for shopping.

Marwan Al Zarouni, Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs, DTC, said that due to the high demand for electronic shopping, DTC is doing its best to create initiatives that will facilitate and accelerate the delivery of e-purchases by the public during the current period. The agreement with Aramex is part of ‘Dubai Cares’ initiatives aimed at reducing the burden on the public.

Al Zarouni added: “This initiative has the advantage of ensuring zero contact during delivery, and considers the health and safety of drivers and customers alike. It will also save time and effort in getting community members to meet their needs and encourage customers to stay at home to reduce the consequences of the COVID-19 situation. The move is aligned with the directives of the leadership to take all necessary measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic among members of society. This reflects the commitment of DTC to achieving its strategic goals to go smart and ensure the happiness of the people."

Ahmed Marie, General Manager of Aramex in the UAE said: “Aramex is committed to supporting all preventive measures taken by the UAE government to maintain safety and public health and to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). We have been keen to enter into this partnership with DTC to ensure that the needs and requirements of the public are met easily and conveniently, in a safe and highly efficient manner."

Phillippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented, "This strategic alliance is the result of the commitment of public and private entities to work shoulder to shoulder in serving the UAE community. The agreement also reinforces Carrefour’s promise to satisfy the needs of its customers, especially in light of the current situation. This includes faster delivery of goods and essential commodities to the homes of all UAE residents, to allow them to further comply with important government instructions to stay home."