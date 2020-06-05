Vehicles pass through Shaikh Zayed road on a hazy Friday Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Can residents expect a drop in temperatures today? According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there's going to be a slight drop in temperatures near the coast.

If you're heading outdoors, you can expect overcast skies as cloudy conditions are expected during the day.

Humidity levels will increase on Friday night and will be between 60 to 80 per cent. This can add some stuffiness to the weather. Humidity will continue on Saturday morning, leading to fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

Seas will be rough, the NCM issued a yellow warning for residnts to be alert of such conditions. Light winds blowing over some parts of the UAE might contribute to slight hazy conditions as these winds can pick up blowing dust, hampering visibiliy.