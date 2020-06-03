Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja ߎ? It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years❤️ Image Credit:

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her co-star Sanjay Kapoor got nostalgic about their 1995 romantic-drama ‘Raja’ as the movie clocked 25 years of its release.

The ‘Kalank’ star posted on Instagram recalling the memories associated with the film.

In the post, Dixit Nene is seen practising for a dance song with Kapoor while the other picture shows her standing with Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and other cast members from the film.

Along with the post, she noted, “Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja It brings back so many memories! Thank you #IndraKumar for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside @sanjaykapoor2500.”

Extending gratitude to the team members, the ‘Devdas’ actress added: “My humble gratitude to the cast & team members for making this film a grand success & to all of you for your constant love over all these years.”

Dixit Nene’s co-star Kapoor also shared a post on Instagram featuring a popular song of the time, ‘Nazrein Mili.’ Along with the post, he recalled the memories of the film and wrote, “2nd June 1995 Raja released, a super film with a great team, 2nd biggest hit of 1995 after DDLJ, Been very fortunate with some great music in my films we Shot this song and Ankhiyan Milao Just a month before the release!”