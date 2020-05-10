The NCM issues a yellow warning for residents to look out for fog formation

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE on Sunday, May 10.

Hazy conditions that have persisted this week, and can affect visibility today. Strong winds will be blowing and these winds might carry blowing dust, thus hampering visibility. If you’re driving this morning, we advise residents to tskr precautions and avoid speeding in such weather conditions.

The National Center of Meteorology calls for drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations and take precautions as fogy conditions are expected over some parts of the UAE this morning, till 8am today.

The NCM issued a yellow alert for residents near Dubai, Umm AL Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.