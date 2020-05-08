Winds are expected to blow, causing dusty and sandy conditions

Strong winds and hazy weather in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies getting hazy at times across the emirates.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates will be looking partly cloudy, with dust blowing up especially during the daytime due to the wind.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

Due to the conditions, motorists are warned about poor horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough at times.

A yellow warning has been issued to residents due to rough seas. Residents are warned to “be on the lookout” as waves with a height of 7 feet are expected to form offshore.

The temperature is expected to be in the high 30s, hitting 40 °C in some areas.