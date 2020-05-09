Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

UAE residents can expect a sunny weather today and humidity levels to increase at night and tomorrow morning.



According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair to partly cloudy in general. It will be humid at night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas especially Northwards.



We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/h at times.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM

The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.



Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.