Dubai: It’s going to be a partly cloudy and warm Thursday for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy. Hazy conditions in internal areas have also been reported.
Temperatures are expected to gradually rise. The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s on average, going up to 40 °C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 50 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.