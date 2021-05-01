UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with chances of rainfall in some north-eastern parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Northern areas especially by afternoon.
There is a probability of light rain during the daytime and temperatures are expected to decrease slightly.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 22-27°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Humidity will be moderate at 45-65 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
Avoid beach trips as the sea will be rough along the UAE’s coastline. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman Sea, NCM added.