Dubai: UAE residents will continue to experience cloudy skies and rain today in some areas as the weather bureau issued a warning about cloud activity in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy with some rainy convective clouds, especially eastwards and southwards – in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
Earlier today, it rained in Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, and Dubai’s Jebel Ali.
The NCM has issued yellow and orange weather alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman due to cloudy activity.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, with maximum temperatures hitting low to mid 40s. Dubai is currently at 28 °C.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slightly rough at times, so be careful if you are planning a trip to the beach on your day off.